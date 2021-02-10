Why ‘we need more ladies to be tradies’

Young women are being urged to consider a career in resources as diversity and inclusion continues to be encouraged across the industry.

Queensland Resources Council welcomed Resources Minister Scott Stewart at a special female-only ‘Tradies for a Day’ workshop in Moranbah on Tuesday.

Mr Stewart was on hand to encourage 20 female students from Moranbah State High School at a workshop run from the QRC’s Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy to encourage them to consider a career as a ‘tradie’ in the resources sector.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said there was much local interest in the Anglo American supported girls-only workshop.

“The QMEA was set up to encourage high school students to consider a career in resources by exposing them to real-world mining experiences and school-based skills training, with an emphasis on encouraging diversity and inclusion across our workforce,” he said.

“The QMEA is going from strength to strength as more educators, parents and students became aware of the career opportunities and pathways available to young people who want a job in resources.”

Resources Minister Scott Stewart at a special female-only ‘Tradies for a Day’ workshop in Moranbah with QMEA ambassador Emilee Metcalfe.

Mr Macfarlane said QRC set up the QMEA to provide a talent pipeline of employees into VET and STEM-related careers in resources, with a strong focus on female and indigenous students.

“So far, we’re in 80 Queensland schools and we’re still expanding, thanks to our highly successful partnership with the State Government through its Gateway to Industry Schools Program,” he said.

More stories:

FULL LIST: Every winner at the 2020 Queensland Mining Awards

‘Ridiculous’: Red and green tape hampering mining industry

Activists plan phone jam ‘party’ to halt mine’s future

A project being worked on at a special female-only 'Tradies for a Day' workshop in Moranbah.

At the workshop, students heard first-hand from Anglo American tradespeople about the skills needed to follow in their footsteps as well as the many career opportunities available in the resources sector.

Anglo American’s Moranbah North Mine general manager Paul Stephan said increasing gender diversity in underground mining was a key focus.

“Through initiatives like our Balancing the Team female trainee program, we are fostering an inclusive and diverse culture for all our team members,” he said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription