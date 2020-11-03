Wife’s affair exposed at baby shower

A video has captured the moment a husband claims his pregnant wife is carrying somebody else's child.

The horrifying footage, which was captured at the couple's baby shower, sees the man make the shocking accusations in front of guests, including the man he claims she cheated with, The Sun reports.

The video was shared on Reddit although its authenticity has not yet been verified.

According to a Reddit translation, the Spanish speaking husband addresses the crowd saying, "This is my lawyer. We have over here a document."

A video has captured the moment a husband ‘exposed his wife’s affair’ during a baby shower, with the man she allegedly cheated with (in a red T-shirt) also in shock. Picture: Reddit/r/Trashy

"You guys all know that I'm expecting a boy. Here, look, I have the pregnancy test, you guys know I'm gonna (sic) be a dad. But you know what, you guys overlooked an important detail.

"Here is proof that she isn't four months pregnant but in fact she is six months pregnant."

As the mum-to-be becomes more agitated she begs her husband to discuss the matter with her outside, but determined to expose the truth, he continues.

RELATED: The obvious signs your partner is cheating

The husband ‘proved’ that his wife was not pregnant with his child. Picture: Reddit/r/Trashy

The wife’s lover is attacked by fellow party guests at the shower. Picture: Reddit/r/Trashy

A lawyer, who can be seen sitting at a table, then presents the crowd with footage of the woman appearing to get hot and heavy with her love, who is sat at the baby shower just a few tables away.

"That isn't my child; this party is for these two" the man adds.

As the baby shower begins to descend into chaos he says, "This party is not for me, but for them and I will leave it at that."

The woman's father also turns to her in shock asking, "What is your husband talking about?" to which she responds, "It's a misunderstanding, Dad."

RELATED: Why women cheat on their husbands

The scorned husband even provides video evidence of their affair. Picture: Reddit/r/Trashy

The husband is accompanied by his lawyer. Picture: Reddit/r/Trashy

He holds up a document which claims the baby is not his. Picture: Reddit/r/Trashy

The event ends in a scuffle as the husband leaves with his wife chasing after him while fellow guests vent their anger at the other man.

Fellow Redditors have been left outraged over the clip, which has since received thousands of views and comments.

"Dang, seven months of waiting. That is hardcore," one person wrote.

"Well, that escalated quickly," another added.

"You can see the guy in the red shirt getting pretty nervous early in the video," a third person pointed out.

The event ends in a full blown fight. Picture: Reddit/r/Trashy

The video was shared on the subreddit r/Trashy.

The group has over 2.2 million members and is described as a place for "trashy stories, trashy glamour, all things fake, plastic and downright trashy".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission here

Originally published as Wife's affair exposed at baby shower