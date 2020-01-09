Menu
Wildlife lovers will band together this weekend to sew pouches for animals injured in the bushfires that carers are trying to save.
Environment

Wildlife lovers sew for bushfire victims

by Glenn Roberts
9th Jan 2020 2:36 PM

Wildlife lovers will band together this weekend to sew pouches for animals injured in the Victorian bushfires.

Mareece McMahon, from the Grange, is organising the sewing bee to make pouches for joeys, gliders and possums and wraps for bats to help them in their recovery.

They just said "send down as many as you can," she said.

Some will meet at a Dakabin home on Sunday but others plan to sew pouches at home.

"We've had a good response," she said.

"If you have time to help sew or cut the patterns out let me know."

Only "very basic" sewing skills were needed.

The sewers have already received donations of material, but more clean, natural fabric, such as cotton sheets, was welcome.

Jarad McMahon, from Grange, draws templates for pouches.
The completed pouches will be taken to Victoria on Tuesday aboard a truck loaded with other wildlife supplies.

Anyone who wishes to donate material and/or help with cutting out or sewing can email Wildlifewraps@gmail.com

