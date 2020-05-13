Will show holidays continue despite cancelled events?

The show holidays will continue as normal across the Central Highlands despite show cancellations. Photo: file

COUNCIL has come to a decision on whether the annual holidays will continue as scheduled across the Central Highlands despite the cancellation of the community shows.

The Capella and District Show, Springsure Pastoral and Agricultural Show and Emerald Show shows were cancelled by the individual show societies due to coronavirus restrictions.

Last year Central Highlands Regional Council nominated the designated show dates as the public holiday for the shows, which was approved by the Minister Industrial Relations Policy and Regulation as a gazetted holiday.

During the general council meeting today, councillors discussed whether the designated public holidays should remain, despite the cancelled events.

Councillors discussed postponing gazetted show holidays to a later date in the year when coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

However, Deputy Mayor Christine Rolfe said while many societies were holding virtual shows, there was no guarantee that restrictions would completely be lifted by the end of the year.

She said postponing may cause communities to miss out on the holiday completely.

Councillor Gai Sypher also suggested that some people may have already made plans.

“It’s very short notice and I’m just wondering; some people may have made arrangements for a long weekend,” she said.

Rather than postponing the gazetted show holidays, councillors decided they will continue as scheduled across the region in May and June.

The show public holidays are as follows:

Capella and Tieri – Friday, May 22.

Springsure and Rolleston – Friday, May 29.

Emerald, Comet Blackwater, Bluff, Dingo, Duaringa and Gemfields – Wednesday, June 3.