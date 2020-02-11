Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Prince William and Duchess Kate in Uluru. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Prince William and Duchess Kate in Uluru. Picture: Gregg Porteous
News

William and Kate are coming to Australia

by Bronte Coy
11th Feb 2020 10:47 AM | Updated: 11:19 AM

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading to Australia to tour bushfire-ravaged coastal towns, according to reports.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, talks have been underway between the federal government and Kensington Palace for weeks, with an official invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison expected in the coming days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the many royals - including the Queen and Prince Philip and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - who issued personal statements last month expressing their sympathies at the devastating bushfire crisis in Australia.

It's understood their tour will include Victoria and New South Wales, but no details have yet been confirmed.

It's hoped the popular high-profile royal couple's visit will help provide a significant international fundraising boost for the recovery effort.

Prince William visited the flood damaged areas of Queensland and Victoria in March 2011, while Prince George accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2014.

William also made it to New Zealand in April last year in the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque shootings.

The Duke of Cambridge's first visit to Australia was when he was nine months old when he joined Prince Charles and Diana's official tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1983.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
duke and duchess of cambridge editors picks kate middleton prince william royal visit seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Partnership aims to enhance CQ businesses

        Partnership aims to enhance CQ businesses

        News The Supervisors and Managers Training Program commenced last week.

        New leaders at Moranbah

        New leaders at Moranbah

        News Moranbah East has reached a high enrolment of nearly 690 students this year.

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics National Party war of words erupts over study for power station.

        MP denounces minister over ag college laws

        premium_icon MP denounces minister over ag college laws

        News The Emerald and Longreach colleges’ fate was legally affirmed in parliament last...