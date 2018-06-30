Wilmer's down under and Logies bound

WILMER Valderrama will bring some Latin American spice to Australian television's night of nights.

The NCIS star will present the award for Most Popular Entertainment Program at the 60th annual Logie Awards on the Gold Coast tomorrow night.

"I'm so honoured I was asked to come share the stage with such incredible Australian talent," he says.

"I'm excited to be a part of this. It's going to be a blast."

This is only his second visit to our shores, so the American-Venezuelan actor is still getting his head around Aussie slang.

"There will be some jokes that will go over my head for sure. I really like the culture out here. The people are so nice."

The three-time Teen Choice Award and ALMA Award winner has some words of advice for anyone making a speech tomorrow night.

"Never forget to thank your parents, followed by your agents - they're the ones who keep you working," he says.

"After that thank your crew, cast, everyone who made it possible and end with the Logies... it's a great opportunity to celebrate your work and your artistry."

After making his debut as the fresh-faced Fez in That '70s Show opposite Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Wilmer has gone on to have a successful and varied career both on and off camera.

He established his own production company, WVE, after creating and producing his first TV series Yo Mamma with MTV more than 10 years ago and he recently signed a two-year first-look deal with CBS TV Studios.

It's fair to say television and storytelling flow through his veins.

"It's about finding the next generation of producers, show runners, writers and directors who can tell the story," he says.

"What is the next phase in entertainment? What is the formula? For me it's about painting an accurate picture of what America really looks like. It's time for a lot of young people to see themselves on TV no matter what their culture is."

Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray in a scene from the TV series NCIS. Supplied by Channel 10. Monty Brinton



Like Australia's commercial free-to-air networks, he says CBS is facing a major shift in how and when viewers watch TV.

"They have to start creating content that speaks to the audience who will be the future content consumer.

"If you don't invest in that your network will be a bleeding network. I give CBS a lot of credit for investing a lot in the future."

So is a reboot of That '70s Show in Wilmer's future?

"I put my money on a That '70s Movie over a show," he says

"But at this point everyone's a little too busy. We've been very blessed that everyone in the cast has been so proactive and relevant in their careers. It's not out of the question for all of us to come back together to do something, but I think it's too early."

The Logie Awards red carpet airs tomorrow at 7pm followed by the awards ceremony at 7.30pm on Channel 9.