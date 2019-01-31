Win against waste

A CENTRAL Queensland eatery has been recognised at a state level as a leader in the war on waste.

Keep Queensland Beautiful has named Emerald food business Edison's Burger Bar as the winner of their Waste Warrior Award, through their Queensland Tidy Towns Accreditation and Awards program.

The program provides formal recognition of the hard work that Queensland communities have carried out to foster long-term environmental and social health.

Brian Collis, the general manager of CQ Catering Services, which owns Edison's Burger Bar, said he and his colleagues were very excited when they found out they had won the award.

"We were pleased that we got it and that somebody acknowledged when you try to do something to improve the environment,” he said.

"We don't do it for any other reason than to reduce pollution and to reduce the amount of plastic we're churning through the place because we have the ability to produce a lot of plastic waste.”

Mr Collis said he believed being a waste warrior was a simple thing and about "putting in the effort”.

"We believe everybody, if they have a business, should be changing over and getting away from plastics,” he said.

"The big thing for me is if you go to the coast and you look over a wharf, or a jetty, or anything like that, and you look in the water it's full of straws and it's full of crap.”

Mr Collis said it was "not that difficult” for a business to reduce their plastic use.

"What we create now only compounds over time, so what's it really going to be like in 30 years' time?

"Whether you believe in climate change or not is irrelevant.

"Do you believe we are polluting? Well, we are.

"The more we can reduce that, the better.”

Mr Collis said Edison's Burger Bar's environmentally friendly changes had reduced their waste by 50 per cent in less than a month.

"All of the basic plastic we use is recycled. We've converted to paper straws. Everything else is biodegradable,” he said.

"The plastic is recycled and we do a bit of composting as well.

"On the packing side of things, we're down to one plastic item left in our packaging.”

Mr Collis said making these changes was just something businesses had to do.

"It does cost a little bit more money, just a small amount extra,” he said.

"But it is better for your product as well. Plastic and foam tends to sweat and your product doesn't end up being as good.

"Basically, we just want to try and make it the best it can be.”