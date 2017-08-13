Win marks club's 35 years

MEMORABLE HISTORY: Justin, Calen, Kayla, Saylor, Heta and Anne Heke with Joel Duffy (Coach) presenting the framed 1983 jersey.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The 56-6 win by the Middlemount Panthers over the Blackwater Crushers at the weekend wasn't the only cause for celebration in the town.

The rugby league club was celebrating 35 years and the crushing win was the icing on the cake on a night spent reliving memorable football moments.

Spokeswoman Hayley Donald said the club organised a retro round to mark the milestone.

"It was an idea that had been floating around for a while among past players like Clinton Duncan, Steven Henderson and Joel Duffy,” she said.

"We designed a kit for the boys to play in, in the old chocolate brown and white colours.

"We held drinks and canapés before the game, inviting past and present players, supporters and committee members.”

The night had a guest list that included past and present players plus loyal club supporters who "always come along for a good night out”.

Donald said seeing so many people travel from out of town for the celebration was a highlight on the night.

"We were so appreciative for the efforts made,” Donald said.

And of course the 56-6 win against Blackwater helped add the silver lining to the night.

"Heta Heke, who played in the 1983 Panthers team in the orange and black colours, was presented with his 1983 original jersey framed as life member on Friday night,” Donald said.

"Everyone was happy to be there, catch up and reminisce with old mates.

"To see the boys have a win was the icing on the cake.”