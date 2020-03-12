Win more than $50k at annual autumn race day

RACE DAY: Fashions of the Field from the 2019 Springsure St Patricks Day races.

IT MAY not be spring, but there are autumn horse racing events coming up in the Central Highlands.

After the race meet in Emerald earlier in the week, the pick of them coming up now are in Springsure.

Springusre’s name was derived from the permanent springs in the creeks and gullies at the time of European settlement in the area, and is known for its heritage and hospitality.

The spectacular jagged peaks of Minerva Hills National Park dotted with ancient Zamia palms overlooking this historic town are the perfect backdrop to the racecourse.

A look at Virgin Rock, Springsure.

St Patrick’s Day races on March 21 will see the course come alive with punters hoping a green storm of Irish luck will land on them.

This popular event always brings patrons from all parts of the Central Highlands, the local town folk of Springsure and surrounding grazing areas together for a day of celebration.

The Springsure Race Club has gone all out to ensure the day is bigger than ever this year, making sure that trainers, jockeys and owners are well looked after with the club offering a record $50,800 in prizemoney to be spread across the five-race card.

The day will have something for everyone including a very competitive Fashions of the Field, a big array of dining options will be available, and the bar will be serving up drinks to keep St Patrick’s Day cheer going throughout the day, with live music to keep everyone grooving all night.

Children won’t be disappointed, with entertainment set up on-course to keep them in a green fit of Irish fun with a merry-go-round and jumping castle on offer.

Don't miss the Springsure Working Horse Association Campdraft on April 2 to 5.

If the glitz and glamour is not for you and you are after a more rough and ready authentic experience the Springsure Working Horse Association Campdraft on April 2-5 is where you want to be.

This event was even a finalist in the Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards in 2019.

Be sure to keep a look out for the many other race meets and Rodeo Events coming up in the Central Highlands.

They are great fun and a great excuse to get dressed up and stomp in some dirt, if you need one.