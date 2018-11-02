Menu
Login
Two window cleaners are trapped on Spring Street tower.
Two window cleaners are trapped on Spring Street tower.
Breaking

Window cleaners trapped 35 floors up

by Rohan Smith
2nd Nov 2018 7:42 AM

TWO window cleaners are trapped 35 floors up on a high-rise tower in the Melbourne CBD.

The pair can be seen clinging to the gantry outside the Spring Street building in the city's northern end.

At least seven fire trucks and several police vehicles have attended as the men wait to be rescued.

Pictures from news helicopters show several Melbourne Fire Brigade workers inside the building attempting to stabilise the platform before they can reel in the trapped pair.

The weather in Melbourne is hot and windy and it's believed the men were caught off guard by swirly conditions.

"Technicians are working to free two workers who became trapped on a gantry outside the 35th floor of a Spring Street building," a spokesperson for the MFB said.

"Please avoid the area and ensure roads are clear for emergency services."

Spring Street, home to the Victorian Parliament building, has been closed off as the rescue efforts continue.

More to come.

rohan.smith1@news.com.au | @ro_smith

editors picks high rise melbourne trapped window cleaner

Top Stories

    Community is more proactive with litter

    Community is more proactive with litter

    News Queensland's Container Refund Scheme - Containers for Change - kick started yesterday.

    • 2nd Nov 2018 6:30 AM
    Springsure needs bank

    Springsure needs bank

    News Community owned financial institution looks to expand to Springsure.

    • 2nd Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Construction under way

    Construction under way

    News Roadworks pave way to inland port.

    Vintage fair fun

    Vintage fair fun

    News Emerald's Catholic Community Fair brings on a vintage touch.

    Local Partners