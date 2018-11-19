Menu
Login
Yalumba, Y Series, Riesling, 2018.
Yalumba, Y Series, Riesling, 2018. Steve McCawley
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: When you're thirsty, but need to be thrifty

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
19th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

Normally we check in with value wines just after the silly season, but these wines may give you some ideas to save a few dollars when money seems to evaporate.

YALUMBA Y SERIES RIESLING, 2018

From the Barossa region. This is a fine varietal expression with tight minerally limes but cheeky too, with a kiss of musk sweetness and green tropical melon. Finishes clean and racy. Bound to be found much cheaper at major stockists. Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $15 Alc: 11.5%

 

Wickham's Road, Gippsland Pinot Noir, 2018.
Wickham's Road, Gippsland Pinot Noir, 2018.

WICKHAM'S ROAD, GIPPSLAND PINOT NOIR, 2018

From the talented team at Hoddles Creek. Classic pinot noir cherry and light bramble nose with a hint of orange peel and an earthy edge. Silky up front and fruit driven with a finish of even, fine tannin. A touch on the generous side, but that's forgivable. Bargain. See HoddlesCreek.com.au. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $19 Alc: 13.2%

 

Kalleske, Clarry's GSM, 2017.
Kalleske, Clarry's GSM, 2017.

KALLESKE CLARRY'S GSM, 2017

A classic Barossa blend of grenache, shiraz and mataro. Filled with juicy red fruits, chocolate and a peppery herbal flourish. Steps lightly and assuredly, considering its heritage. Keep your eye out, it'll probably be under $20. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $21 Alc: 14.5%

vinonotebook.com

kalleske clarry's gsm regan drew wickham's road gippsland pinot noir wine words yalumba y series riesling
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Treasure Park full of action

    Treasure Park full of action

    News Strong community passion for racing evident at the annual Moranbah Spring Carnival.

    Fundraisers all in a row

    Fundraisers all in a row

    News Crossfit Vivid raises close to $4000 for Ronald McDonald House.

    Creating good sleeping habits

    Creating good sleeping habits

    News Studies show poor sleep can increase risk for disease later in life.

    Terry honoured for service

    Terry honoured for service

    News Emerald man celebrates 50 years with the Rotary Club.

    Local Partners