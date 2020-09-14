WINNER: CQ store sold unclaimed lotto ticket worth $621K

WINNER: Officials on the hunt for a Division one lotto winner, who purchased the ticket from an Emerald news agent.

ONE lucky person is holding a winning Division one lotto ticket purchased from an Emerald news agent.

The Lott is searching for the holder of an unclaimed division one winning ticket from Saturday’s Lotto draw (4085), for $621,499.92.

Owners of NewsXpress Central Highlands, Peter and Sally Murphy, were excited to know someone’s life was about to change forever.

“It’s a bit exciting when every customer walks in, you never know who it could be,” Mr Murphy said.

“It’s very exciting. We’re very happy for whoever it is and hopefully it’ll change their lives forever.”

The Central Highlands store has sold several division two winning tickets but this is the first division one.

There were eight division one winning entries from Saturday’s draw, each claiming $621,499.92.

Three winners were in Queensland, with the others in Victoria, New South Wales and one in Tasmania.