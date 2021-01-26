WINNERS: Full list of the region’s Australia Day award recipients

AUSTRALIA DAY: Central Highlands Regional Council has announced the recipients of the 2021 Australia Day Awards. Photo: file

Outstanding individuals, groups, clubs and events from across the Central Highlands have been recognised as part of this year’s Australia Day celebrations.

Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes and councillors were proud to announce the 18 individuals, two community groups and four events named winners of the 2021 Australia Day Awards.

Mr Hayes congratulated the winners and extended recognition to all nominees.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to our region’s Australia Day Award winners and nominees,” Mr Hayes said.

“To each and every one of you, whom so selflessly and tirelessly work to make our community the best it can be, I express my sincere gratitude for what you do.”

The awards were separated into regions in the Central Highlands.

Blackwater and Duaringa

Citizen of the Year: Olive Smith

Young Citizen of the Year: Jordan Jackson

Cultural Award: Blackwater Arts Society

Senior Sports/Administrator: Annette Boase

Community Event of the Year: Blackwater Netball Carnival

Capella and Tieri

Citizen of the Year: Becky Scarlett

Young Citizen of the Year: Emielia Jansen

Cultural Award: Harvey Jones

Senior Sports/Administrator: Rod Green

Junior Sportsperson: Mollie Evans

Community Event of the Year: Capella State School Eco Club

E merald and Gemfields

Citizen of the Year: John Hall

Young Citizen of the Year: Kirra-Lee Gittens

Cultural Award: James Raschle

Senior Sports/Administrator: Sue Fehlhaber

Junior Sportsperson: Logan Weaver

Community Event of the Year: Laughing Kookaburra – CTM Links

Springsure and Rolleston

Citizen of the Year: Kurt Mayne

Young Citizen of the Year: Belle Priddle

Cultural Award: Eclipse Street Emporium Group

Senior Sports/Administrator: Geoff and Suzie Pederson

Junior Sportsperson: Kyle Taylor

Community Event of the Year: Combined Christmas Eve Mardi Gras