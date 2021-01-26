WINNERS: Full list of the region’s Australia Day award recipients
Outstanding individuals, groups, clubs and events from across the Central Highlands have been recognised as part of this year’s Australia Day celebrations.
Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes and councillors were proud to announce the 18 individuals, two community groups and four events named winners of the 2021 Australia Day Awards.
Mr Hayes congratulated the winners and extended recognition to all nominees.
“I would like to extend my congratulations to our region’s Australia Day Award winners and nominees,” Mr Hayes said.
“To each and every one of you, whom so selflessly and tirelessly work to make our community the best it can be, I express my sincere gratitude for what you do.”
The awards were separated into regions in the Central Highlands.
Blackwater and Duaringa
Citizen of the Year: Olive Smith
Young Citizen of the Year: Jordan Jackson
Cultural Award: Blackwater Arts Society
Senior Sports/Administrator: Annette Boase
Community Event of the Year: Blackwater Netball Carnival
Capella and Tieri
Citizen of the Year: Becky Scarlett
Young Citizen of the Year: Emielia Jansen
Cultural Award: Harvey Jones
Senior Sports/Administrator: Rod Green
Junior Sportsperson: Mollie Evans
Community Event of the Year: Capella State School Eco Club
E merald and Gemfields
Citizen of the Year: John Hall
Young Citizen of the Year: Kirra-Lee Gittens
Cultural Award: James Raschle
Senior Sports/Administrator: Sue Fehlhaber
Junior Sportsperson: Logan Weaver
Community Event of the Year: Laughing Kookaburra – CTM Links
Springsure and Rolleston
Citizen of the Year: Kurt Mayne
Young Citizen of the Year: Belle Priddle
Cultural Award: Eclipse Street Emporium Group
Senior Sports/Administrator: Geoff and Suzie Pederson
Junior Sportsperson: Kyle Taylor
Community Event of the Year: Combined Christmas Eve Mardi Gras