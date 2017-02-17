Winner's heart of gold

SEVEN years ago yesterday, Vivian Webley started her first day of work at Emerald Ozcare.

Today, she is being honoured as the company's inaugural Ozheart recipient.

Vivian was immediately in her element when she started as a support worker for the company.

"I've never been short of a word,” she said.

"I've always been able to chat to anybody and I've always liked conversing with the elderly.”

In her role, Vivian provides a vast range of services, including domestic assistance in clients' homes, taking them shopping and keeping them company.

Throughout her time at Ozcare, Vivian has provided care for hundreds of clients.

The outstanding level of care she provides means she continues to receive requests from clients to deliver services, even after years of not seeing her.

"It's more than just a job, it's my passion,” Vivian said. "I love it and I enjoy the rapport I have with my clients.

"I've met some wonderful people and I'm honoured to hear stories from locals, some who have been here since the 1920s.

"I've become firm friends with a lot of my clients.”

The inspiring local said she had always strived to work hard, both for her clients and her employer.

"I think sometimes it's hard for clients to watch someone else doing jobs they used to do,” Vivian said.

"I want to do the best I can for them in every event.”

The Ozheart award is part of the company's employee recognition program in which Vivian was selected from 130 nominees throughout Queensland.

"It was a complete surprise to be win,” Vivian said.

"You don't do this work for the recognition and I don't like a big hoo-ha, but I'm so proud.

"It's wonderful people have recognised my work.”