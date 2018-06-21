Winning artist's dream

EMERALD Art Gallery is calling on artists of all ages, from far and wide, to enter in this year's Art Award competition.

Brisbane-based artist Tricia Reust has entered the competition for almost 10 years and took out the coveted Central Highlands Regional Council Acquisitive Award last year.

When receiving $4000 in prize money, Mrs Reust was able to bring her dream to life and frame a solo exhibition in the Redlands, which turned out to be her most successful show.

She is now encouraging anyone with a flair for the creative to follow in her footsteps and enter the 2018 Emerald Art Awards, with the chance to receive the same opportunities.

"You can't show your work without presenting professionally and winning something like Emerald was a gift from heaven,” she said.

"When you enter a competition and you're accepted it raises your profile and it gives you a chance for people to see your work, it's no use painting if nobody sees your work.”

Mrs Ruest encourages artists to trust in themselves and take the leap of entering.

"You just have to believe in yourself and entering makes you discern which pieces are worth it,” she said.

"To exhibit your work is a sense of achievement and when you get an award it's the icing on the cake, so trust in yourself and tell the story that you're telling.”

The annual Emerald Art Awards program is a nationwide competition that includes the CHRC Acquisitive Award, the CHRC Local Artist Award, the Margaret Gibson Youth Award and the People's Choice Award.

All entries will be displayed at the Emerald Art Gallery from July 14 through to August 24.

Entries close strictly at 5pm on Saturday, June 30.

Residents of Central Queensland are encouraged to take this opportunity to highlight the local talent.

For more information and to download the entry form, visit centralhighlands.qld .gov.au.