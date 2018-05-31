Winter hits with a bite

While the rest of the country rugs up for the cold, Gladstone is in for balmy days and mild nights.

Tessa Mapstone

CENTRAL Highlands residents are encouraged to rug up as winter arrives bang on time.

Another cold snap is here, with coolest temperatures expected today and over the weekend according to Bureau of Meteorology.

A dry, cool air mass has moved the state this week and has brought with it the cooler temperatures, dropping down to the single figures.

Meteorologist David Crock said the cooler weather will stick around until at least the middle of next week.

"You can expect minimum temperatures overnight, well into the single figures,” he said.

"Perhaps reaching temperatures like 0° in places like Clermont over the next few mornings with a bit of frost on the ground in those cooler places.

"Day time temperatures a little cooler, dropping to temperatures like 24°, 25°.”

In all, BoM have announced there are still no definite readings to whether winter in the Central Highlands will be extremely cold, or warm.

"There's not really a strong signal either way for Queensland,” Mr Crock said.

"There's nothing to say whether it might be cooler or warmer or wetter or dryer winter.”

Residents may need to rug up, however fruit trees throughout the region is soaking it in.

Evergreen Farms manager Paul Wortley said if anything, the cold snap helps the crops prosper.

"Grapes are dormant at the moment, we start pruning next week, so the cold weather has had no effect on us,” he said.

"If it gets really cold though, it can be an advantage to us.

"All fruit trees love a cold snap - it increases the yields.

"But we don't normally get a lot of cold weather in Emerald, so we rarely see the benefits of the cold weather.

"We are really hoping it will be a cold winter.”

Mr Wortley said if the cold snap continues while they prepare, the buds will produce more bunches.

"It just depends how long the cold weather lasts,” he said.

"The benefits of the cold weather can be negated by too much hot weather in between.”

The plants are loving the fresh change in weather, and luckily throughout this time, workers in the field are primarily carrying out tractor work, which Mr Wortley said allows them to sit in the cabins, warm and unaffected by the weather.