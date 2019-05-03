Wintermoon is back and jam-packed with music

FESTIVAL FUN: Award-winning country band The Hillbilly Goats return to Wintermoon with their energetic driving style of music after much success in Australia and beyond.

FESTIVAL FUN: Award-winning country band The Hillbilly Goats return to Wintermoon with their energetic driving style of music after much success in Australia and beyond. Contributed

THE weather is cooling and excitement is building for the iconic Wintermoon Festival, which kicks off today.

The festival will run from 5pm today through to sunset on May 6 in its idyllic rural location at Cameron's Pocket, midway between Mackay and Proserpine.

Wintermoon Festival is an ever evolving, ever changing, family friendly festival with an exciting mix of music, dance, poetry, market stalls, music and craft workshops and much more that appeals to people of all ages from all walks of life.

Now in its 23rd year, Wintermoon Festival's longevity is thanks to the excellent mix of music and activities, combined with the picturesque creekside setting that is a favourite for campers and day visitors alike.

Wintermoon is renowned Australia wide for the broad variety of music it features.

Acoustic, blues, roots, trad, bluegrass, Celtic, gypsy, country and much more all find a place in the diverse program.

The jam packed 2019 program of over 30 bands, duos and soloists featuring on the three festival stages is available at wintermoonfestival.com together with bios of the acts and links to their websites.

Local musicians wanting to get involved will also have plenty of participation opportunities.

The camping experience is part of the joy of this small festival and there are several camping areas to choose from.

Online bookings are recommended as these camp sites have been filling fast, with campers able to set up camp the weekend before the festival.

The festival website has all the information about booking online, including day and weekend ticket prices and camping

areas.