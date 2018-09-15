Menu
Login
Hugh Bowman and champion mare Winx. Picture: Getty Images
Hugh Bowman and champion mare Winx. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

By George, Winx has done it again

15th Sep 2018 3:53 PM

ANOTHER DAY, another record.

Wonder mare Winx has created history again by becoming the first horse to win three consecutive George Main Stakes.

In front of more than 13,000 racegoers, the champion mare also extended her winning sequence to 27 consecutive victories.

And it was the Winx we've become so familiar with too.

Jockey Hugh Bowman positioned Winx last after she jumped from barrier three of seven before showing incredible acceleration at the 200m to register an amazing five-length win on a near-perfect Randwick surface.

Her latest success edges her closer to $20 million in prizemoney and extends her unbeaten streak well beyond three years.

Two punters will be well pleased with her performance.

Hugh Bowman and Winx return to scale after winning the George Main Stakes. Picture: Getty Images
Hugh Bowman and Winx return to scale after winning the George Main Stakes. Picture: Getty Images

A bet of $155,000 at $1.10 was placed on the champion earlier on Saturday and followed up with another whopping $120,000 at the same price.

Other notable bets on Winx included $39,730 at $1.10, $20,000 at $1.10, $13,000 at $1.10 and $10,000 at $1.10 multiple times.

FormGuide

Related Items

george main stakes hugh bowman le romain randwick winx

Top Stories

    Free swimming lessons

    Free swimming lessons

    News Alpha War Memorial Pool is getting behind national Learn2Swim Week by offering free swimming lessons.

    Anna's win a class act

    Anna's win a class act

    News Emerald musician set to perform with top Australian country artists

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    What will the weekend's weather be like?

    News Your forecast for the Central Highlands.

    Parents learn from their child every day

    Parents learn from their child every day

    News Parents share the ups and downs of raising a child with higher needs

    Local Partners