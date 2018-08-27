Wish list for $1b of road upgrades

MOTORISTS in Logan have been promised $1 billion of upgrades to local roads after Logan City Council ranked its top priority road works this week.

There are 44 roads on the list including some from a 2013 list, still waiting for upgrades.

Top of the list is Loganlea Rd between the turn-off to Griffith University and Queens Rd. Council proposes to overhaul the stretch of road making it a six-lane arterial road all the way to the Pacific Highway.

The third most pressing road upgrade was for Goodna Rd at Greenbank which will be four lanes from Thompson Rd all the way to Springfield Lakes.

Pinch point, Johnson Rd from Stapylton Rd to Elliott Ct, was fourth on the list with Wuraga Rd and the Crowson Lane extension at Greenbank ranked fifth and sixth.

School traffic heading into the roundabout on Priestdale Road and Rochedale Road, Rochedale one of the roads in the list’s top 10. Picture: Richard Walker

The controversial Rochedale Rd-Priestdale Rd at Underwood was ranked seventh, subject to joint funding and land from Brisbane City Council and "council's ability to fund the project".

Once the 44 were chosen, they were ranked using criteria including cost.

Roads chairman Cr Phi l Pidgeon said the list was a bid by council to keep pace with development.

"A lot of these roads are servicing areas where we have massive rates of expansion," he said. "Good things are happening, but there's always more to do."

The lion's share of priority roads were in Divisions 11, 9 and 4 with Divisions 2 and 10 receiving no priority roads.

Cr Power (Div 10) said roads in his division were already built and not eligible for the list.

"The two roads that do need work in my division, Redland Bay Road and Mt Cotton Road, are classified as main roads and, as such, are a state responsibility," he said.

"At the moment, however, we are spending a large amount on California Creek Road and Teviot Road."