Witness reveals shock details of strangulation accusation

Moreton man Kyle James Kendrigan is alleged to have strangled and assaulted his pregnant former partner with a weapon.

Moreton man Kyle James Kendrigan is alleged to have strangled and assaulted his pregnant former partner with a weapon.

A Pine Rivers man accused of strangling and assaulting his former partner while she was pregnant will plead his case at the Brisbane District Court following a committal hearing on Tuesday.

Police allege Kyle James Kendrigan, 31, strangled and assaulted claimant Zoe Lee Litherland with a weapon at Petrie on July 23 and July 24, 2020.

Kendrigan faces a total of ten charges, including four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, namely cocaine, steroids, clenbuterol and growth hormones.

Kyle James Kendrigan will face the Brisbane District Court on charges of assault with a weapon and strangulation.

Alleged victim Ms Litherland told the court Kendrigan had been drinking Jack Daniels and Coke when he approached her and started screaming at her.

"He was drinking … all night," she said.

"I could smell it."

The court heard Ms Litherland started to panic when she saw Kendrigan approach with his arms outstretched towards her throat and tried to stop the impending attack by heading it off by slapping his mouth and chin area with an open hand.

When lawyer (name) questioned how Ms Litherland knew Kendrigan would allegedly start striking her, she responded by saying, "Because it was something he did regularly".

Ms Litherland said, regardless of the attempts to stop him, Kendrigan "put his hands around (her) throat".

Pine Rivers Courthouse. Picture: Marcel Baum

Police further allege Kendrigan threatened to post videos of Ms Litherland taking drugs prior to her pregnancy.

"He wanted to let everyone know I was a bad mother," Ms Litherland said.

"(But) I stopped using drugs when I found out I was pregnant at the end of April."

The court heard when Ms Litherland was hospitalised the following day Kendrigan allegedly sent her the videos via text and said he would upload them if she left the relationship.

"He said I could have been losing the baby because of those videos," Ms Litherland said.

Kendrigan elected not to respond to the allegations at this time, though during his earlier appearance on August 20 the court heard he "strongly contested" the charges.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan committed the assault charges to the Brisbane District Court and adjourned the remaining matters to the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on September 23.

Kendrigan was released on the same bail conditions, which include reporting to police, staying away from the alleged victim and frequent drug testing.

Originally published as Witness statement reveals shock details of strangulation accusation