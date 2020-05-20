Menu
witness appeal for vincentia fatal dog attack
Crime

Witnesses to horror fatal NSW dog attack sought

20th May 2020 7:14 AM
Police investigating a dog attack that killed an elderly woman on the NSW South Coast are appealing for witnesses.

Sally Holland, 91, was attacked by three dogs, and another three other women - aged 29, 73 and 79 - and a 47-year-old man also suffered cuts and bite marks during the attack at Collingwood Beach at Vincentia, Jervis Bay, in March this year.

The three dogs were seized by the local council and police investigators are set to issue a fresh call for witnesses this morning in Nowra.

The attack occurred just after 7am on Sunday March 29.

Police will address the media to appeal for information as investigations continue into a fatal dog attack at Collingwood Beach on the state’s South Coast earlier this year.
Ms Holland, a local known to walk and swim at the beach regardless of the weather, was attacked by three dogs at the beach off Elizabeth Drive at Vincentia and sustained fatal injuries.

Sally Holland who died after the attack in March at Vincentia.
Three other women - aged 29, 73 and 79 - and a 47-year-old man also suffered lacerations and bite marks and were treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital.

They have since been released.

The three dogs were seized nearby by Shoalhaven City Council Rangers.

Officers from South Coast Police District established Strike Force Beaks to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As investigations continue, police are appealing for anyone who has not yet spoken to investigators to come forward.

 

 

Originally published as Witnesses to horror fatal NSW dog attack sought

beach dog attack editors picks fatality nsw

