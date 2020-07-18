Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
A young woman has sadly lost her life three weeks after a car crash that also claimed the life of a 24-year-old man.
News

Young woman dies three weeks after car crash

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman has died after she sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash at Chambers Flat last month.

The woman was a rear-seat passenger in a Toyota HiLux, which was travelling along Chambers Flat Rd about 1.30am on June 27 before it rolled near Kerry Rd, instantly killing the 24-year-old male driver.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland

The woman was at the time transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head and pelvic injures in a critical condition. She sadly died overnight.

At the time of the crash, paramedics also treated two women, aged 25 and 19, who were also in the HiLux, for minor injuries.

Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland
Two people have now died following a crash at Chambers Flat on June 27. Picture: Nine News Queensland

Originally published as Woman, 21, dies three weeks after car crash

road toll

Just In

    Baby dies in drowning incident

    Baby dies in drowning incident
    • 18th Jul 2020 11:13 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nature walks, bikeways expand from the botanic gardens

        premium_icon Nature walks, bikeways expand from the botanic gardens

        News The new trails will take people on a journey following the river bank.

        Why rugby’s reigning champs won’t play this year

        premium_icon Why rugby’s reigning champs won’t play this year

        Rugby Union Details finalised for Rugby Capricornia’s revised 2020 season.

        Miners must know the truth on black lung records: Last

        premium_icon Miners must know the truth on black lung records: Last

        News Call for the State Government to ‘dust off’ the records on black lung inquiry

        Hazard burns to prevent fires at ‘high-risk’ locations

        premium_icon Hazard burns to prevent fires at ‘high-risk’ locations

        News The scheduled burns may affect visibility on the Capricorn Hwy.