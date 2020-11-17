Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – May Maree Schomberg pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 17 to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – May Maree Schomberg pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 17 to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.
Crime

Woman, 22, puts fishing shirt down her pants, neglects to pay

Kristen Booth
17th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 22-YEAR-old woman stole a fishing shirt from an Emerald store by putting it down her pants.

May Maree Schomberg was one of five people who entered Emerald’s Boating, Camping and Fishing (BCF) store at 12.45pm on July 31, Emerald Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said police were contacted by an employee after video revealed an incident of stealing at the store.

READ: Young men smuggled six shirts out of CQ fishing store

CCTV footage revealed Schomberg moved with the group to the clothing section, before she took a fishing shirt off the hanger, folded it up and put it down her pants.

The group left the store without making any attempt to pay.

Police went to Schomberg’s address on October 22 where she admitted to stealing the shirt.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Schomberg appeared in court on a previous occasion for stealing.

“If you keep appearing in court for stealing, you’re going to end up in jail,” he said.

“If you continue with that sort of behaviour the court will impose a heavy penalty.”

Schomberg pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 17 to one count of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

She was fined $300 and the conviction was recorded. She was ordered to pay restitution of $59.95 to BCF.

bcf central highlands crime emerald magistrates court emerald store guilty plea may maree schomberg
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Premium Content Best uni degrees to get you a job

        Education As the recession rips through the job market, some degrees give students a better chance of finding work than others. Find out which courses they are.

        150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        Premium Content 150 industries in line for Olympic-sized jobs boom

        News Olympics 2032: Hundreds of Qld businesses could benefit

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bitter cold is the deadly menace

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        CQ green thumbs awarded for their treasured gardens

        Premium Content CQ green thumbs awarded for their treasured gardens

        Gardening Six gardens won vouchers to spend locally as part of the first annual competition.