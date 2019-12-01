Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mt. Beerwah is a magnet for climbers but has been the scene of many falls.
Mt. Beerwah is a magnet for climbers but has been the scene of many falls.
News

Woman, 60, falls 20m off mountain

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
1st Dec 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 60-year-old woman has been transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital after falling 20 metres while climbing Mount Beerwah early this morning.

 

MOUNT Beerwah offers challenging routes for experienced climbers as well as less arduous tracks for others.
MOUNT Beerwah offers challenging routes for experienced climbers as well as less arduous tracks for others.

 

A Careflight helicopter crew, Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and SES crews attended the scene just after 5am.

The woman was treated at the scene before being prepared for transport to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman had suffered lower leg pain, abrasions and head injuries in the fall.

careflight rescue helicopter climbers editors picks fall mount beerwah queensland ambulance services queensland emergency and fire services state emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Plan changed for declaration

      Plan changed for declaration
      • 1st Dec 2019 10:44 AM

      Top Stories

        More than 10 Christmas events to enjoy across the region

        More than 10 Christmas events to enjoy across the region

        News From a white Christmas gala to community carols, there will be plenty for everyone.

        More than $25 million to improve Central Highlands roads

        premium_icon More than $25 million to improve Central Highlands roads

        News Federal Government commits funding to Central Highlands roads and infrastructure.

        A helping hand for the community this Christmas season

        A helping hand for the community this Christmas season

        News An annual appeal has launched in the Central Highlands with hopes of creating a...

        Sydneysider checks out CQLX

        premium_icon Sydneysider checks out CQLX

        News Could the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange saleyards prove the region’s up and...