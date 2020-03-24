Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police outside Byron Bay Public School where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.
Police outside Byron Bay Public School where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing.
News

Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

Aisling Brennan
23rd Mar 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 24th Mar 2020 4:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has had her matter adjourned by one week.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a related charge of entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over the incident on April 30 last year.

Police allege the woman entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler's arm was fractured during the incident.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore District Court on Monday, where the charges were certified.

The woman was due to be arraigned in the Lismore District Court on Monday before Judge Jeff McLennan but was relisted for March 30.

No application for bail was made on the woman's behalf and bail was formally refused.

She is set to appear via video link at her next court appearance.

More Stories

byron bay public school lismore district court northern rivers crime school stabbing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Central Highlands’ best cupcake creations

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Central Highlands’ best cupcake creations

        News We asked your for photos of the baked goods that make you proud.

        Airlines to cease CQ flights amid COVID-19 outbreak

        premium_icon Airlines to cease CQ flights amid COVID-19 outbreak

        Breaking The major changes were outlined in an ASX announcement this afternoon.

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        CORONAVIRUS: What to do about court matters during pandemic

        News Free information about what defendants need to know and do, where to seek advice...

        Man crushed by horse in CQ property

        premium_icon Man crushed by horse in CQ property

        Breaking A horse has rolled on to a young rider in the Central Highlands