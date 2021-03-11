Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A house fire at Honeteater Place in Lowood in 2018 was deemed to have been an act of arson.
A house fire at Honeteater Place in Lowood in 2018 was deemed to have been an act of arson.
News

Woman admits to lighting house fire

Ross Irby
10th Mar 2021 4:30 PM | Updated: 11th Mar 2021 4:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MUM of six has pleaded guilty to deliberately lighting a fire that destroyed a Lowood house.

The woman, 32-year-old Nakita Amy McGee, appeared before Ipswich District Court on Wednesday and made a formal plea of guilty to wilfully and unlawfully setting fire to a building at Honeyeater Place at Lowood on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Dressed in a bright red dress, McGee simply said "guilty Your Honour", when asked how she pleaded.

McGee was convicted of the arson then sat quietly in the dock for the remainder of what was a brief court appearance.

House fire on Honeteater Place in Lowood in 2018.
House fire on Honeteater Place in Lowood in 2018.

 

Her plea came just two weeks before she was set to stand trial on the Crown prosecution charge.

Defence barrister Janice Crawford, in agreement with prosecutor Amanda Robinson, sought for the adjournment of her sentence.

Ms Crawford said this was to allow time for significant medical and psychiatric material to be finalised that would be needed in sentence submissions.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC agreed and adjourned sentence to late July.

He allowed McGee's bail to continue.

arson attack house fire ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich district court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Gladstone’s 10,000 seat sporting, concert, festival complex

        Premium Content Gladstone’s 10,000 seat sporting, concert, festival complex

        News Regional 10,000 seat complex steps toward seeking funding and ‘shovels in the...

        $25m allocated for CQ council projects

        Premium Content $25m allocated for CQ council projects

        Politics The funding covers Rockhampton, Livingstone, Gladstone, Central Highlands, and...

        CQ crane operator taints clean record after drink driving

        Premium Content CQ crane operator taints clean record after drink driving

        Crime Driver was three times over the legal alcohol limit when stopped by police.