A WOMAN in her 20s was air-lifted from a property near Springsure today after falling from a horse.

Queensland Ambulance Service responded at 10.32am and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was subsequently dispatched.

The woman was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.