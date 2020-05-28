Menu
Paramedics have been called to a car rollover at Clermont.
Woman airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries

Kristen Booth
27th May 2020 5:08 PM
A WOMAN was airlifted from Clermont Hospital after her car rolled down an embankment on Copperfield Road.

She sustained injuries to her face, arm shoulder and pelvic region when the incident occurred about 4.20pm on Wednesday, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Paramedics extracted the woman from the vehicle and took her to Clermont Hospital in a stable condition.

She was later airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital on the rescue helicopter.

