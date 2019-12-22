Menu
Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

Frazer Pearce
22nd Dec 2019 3:28 PM
Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 40s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rolling her quad bike in an accident on a property 55km west of Rockhampton.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to the crash scene at 5.50pm Saturday with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor on-board to treat the patient for head and arm injuries.

The 42-year-old woman came off her quad bike and was unconscious and bleeding from her nose with emergency crews arrived.

 

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.
The woman eventually came to and reported arm and wrist pain.

She was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.

They attended stabilised the patient before flying her to Rockhampton for further treatment.

The patient was stable throughout the flight.

