Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman allegedly blows .324 with child in back seat

by ANDREW POTTS
3rd Feb 2020 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN will face court after allegedly crashing her car with a chilling in the back seat and being found with an astonishingly high blood alcohol reading.

NSW police were called to central Kingscliff at 8.40pm last night after reports a Mazda 2 sedan had crash into a parked car.

Police arrived at Kingscliff St to find the driver, a 41-year-old woman, had a three-year-old girl in the back seat.

Police performed a breath test and the woman allegedly returned a reading of 0.324.

She was issued a Court Attendance Notice for high-range drink driving and will front Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday March 2.

Her licence was also suspended.

The woman suffered minor cuts and the child was uninjured.

More Stories

Show More
court crime drink driving editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push for major $1.2B water project to help CQ farmers

        premium_icon Push for major $1.2B water project to help CQ farmers

        Rural The project has been discussed since the 1920s and is estimated to cost $1.2billion, creating 525 jobs during construction

        More rain set to fall over CQ this week

        premium_icon More rain set to fall over CQ this week

        Weather CQ is expected to swelter through the start of the week, before forecast wet...

        She said yes on Christmas Eve at a beautiful CQ location

        premium_icon She said yes on Christmas Eve at a beautiful CQ location

        News The Blackwater couple are preparing for their wedding with close family and...

        Mega prize packs to raise funds for bushfire victims

        premium_icon Mega prize packs to raise funds for bushfire victims

        News Winners will be announced at a free family fun day at Emerald.