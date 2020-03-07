Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

by Torny Miller
7th Mar 2020 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man is assisting police with their inquiries following the stabbing of a woman at a unit complex, west of Brisbane, overnight.

Police allege a man, 71, living in a Redbank Plains Rd unit complex at Bellbird Park, knocked on the door of a neighbouring unit about 12.40am on Saturday.

When the neighbour, a woman aged 29, answered the door, the man allegedly lunged at her and knocked her to the ground, before stabbing her in the left arm, lower chest and abdomen.

The woman was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who’s running in the Central Highlands election

        premium_icon Who’s running in the Central Highlands election

        News Learn all about the candidates and what they stand for.

        Storm darts through Central Highlands overnight

        Storm darts through Central Highlands overnight

        News More thunderstorms could come this evening and on the weekend.

        BMA bans large wear plates after miner’s death

        premium_icon BMA bans large wear plates after miner’s death

        News Wear plate in mine death of almost ‘unprecedented’ dimensions

        CQ hospitals unfazed by flu season’s early arrival

        premium_icon CQ hospitals unfazed by flu season’s early arrival

        News As the rise of coronavirus coincides with the flu season’s early arrival, some...