Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
Crime

Woman allegedly turns on police during arrest

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EIDSVOLD woman allegedly turned on police after she was spotted breaking several driving laws.

It will be alleged the 45-year-old woman was driving along Stockman St around 2pm on July 1 when she was detected by police.

After further investigation, it will be alleged the woman was driving an unregistered and uninsured car with a disqualified licence.

When approached by police, the woman allegedly obstructed an officer in his duties during the arrest.

She was released on bail after being charged with several traffic offences, and obstructing police.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court in September.

More Stories

eidsvold eidsvold police obstructing police qps traffic offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Salmonella outbreak traced to Central Queensland

        premium_icon Salmonella outbreak traced to Central Queensland

        News Health officials confirm number of cases across region.

        Mine death laws now in force as a ‘safety net’

        premium_icon Mine death laws now in force as a ‘safety net’

        Employment Mines Minister says he hopes the new laws will never have to be used.

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        URGENT: Qld Salmonella outbreak

        Health Queensland Health has warned of an outbreak of Salmonella

        Fresh support deployed for CQ’s struggling small businesses

        premium_icon Fresh support deployed for CQ’s struggling small businesses

        News There’s fresh financial support available for small businesses with a new round of...