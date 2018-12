A woman has been detained by police after she was allegedly seen wielding an axe at Bowen McDonald's today.

A WOMAN has been seen allegedly wielding an axe at McDonald's in Bowen today.

An eyewitness told the Bowen Independent said the middle-aged woman allegedly brandished the item during what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident was reported at 12:32 pm and that it was being investigated.

Bowen Police have detained the woman.