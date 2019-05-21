Menu
Login
Emergency crews scout Mount Keira. Picture: Channel 9
Emergency crews scout Mount Keira. Picture: Channel 9
News

Woman and child found dead at lookout

by Stephanie Bedo
21st May 2019 3:52 PM

POLICE are investigating the death of a woman and child at a lookout near Wollongong this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Robertson Lookout, Mount Keira, about 1.50pm after reports of a concern for welfare.

A rescuer gets winched at the scene. Picture: Channel 9
A rescuer gets winched at the scene. Picture: Channel 9

A woman and child were found dead below the lookout.

Distressing scenes have played out at the scene, 9 News Sydney reports.

They say there are a number of people believed to be family members at the scene, "distraught", crying and hugging one another.

Earlier reports from the incident suggested a group of people had either fallen or jumped off the cliff.

A crime scene has been set up as officers from Wollongong Police District conduct inquiries.

Police are investigating what happened. Picture: Channel 9
Police are investigating what happened. Picture: Channel 9
editors picks new south wales

Top Stories

    Residents cut off

    Residents cut off

    News Telstra customers 'held to ransom' by service outage.

    $3million road pledge

    $3million road pledge

    News LNP commit $3million to regional road upgrade

    Fair thrives for 25 years

    Fair thrives for 25 years

    News Jam-packed Blackwater Labor Day.

    Fur, feathers and fun for all

    Fur, feathers and fun for all

    News Much-awaiting mobile petting farm finally here.