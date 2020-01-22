Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman was bitten by a dog at Deception Bay File photo.
A woman was bitten by a dog at Deception Bay File photo.
Environment

Woman attacked near off-leash dog beach

by Erin Smith
22nd Jan 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN is on her way to hospital after being bitten by a dog north of Brisbane this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Beach Rd, at Deception Bay, at about 8.10am today.

The woman, had injuries to her face and arms.

The spokesman said she was being taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

Beach Rd, is very close to the Deception Bay off-leash dog beach.

There have been a number of people and pets injured in dog attack in the Moreton Bay region in the past 12 months.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
dog attack dog beach dogs injured woman attacked

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine death sparks call for specialist prosecutor

        premium_icon Mine death sparks call for specialist prosecutor

        News A coronial probe will explore who should handle prosecutions in fatal mine incidents.

        State-of-the-art gym to focus on community

        premium_icon State-of-the-art gym to focus on community

        News The young business owners are excited to officially open the facility.

        Up to 50mm rain forecast for parts of CQ

        premium_icon Up to 50mm rain forecast for parts of CQ

        Weather Rain could start to fall across the district as early as this afternoon

        Week-long Stop Adani protest planned for ‘frontline’

        premium_icon Week-long Stop Adani protest planned for ‘frontline’

        News The protests will ramp up from Australia Day onwards