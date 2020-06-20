Woman banned from owning pets after neglect of dogs

JUST months after she and her sister were sentenced for leaving a dog in "terrible" living conditions, a Bundaberg woman has faced court again on more RSPCA-related matters.

Tenisha Jane Hanlon pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to two counts of failing to provide appropriate living conditions, failing to provide food and water and failing to provide appropriate treatment for an injury.

Appearing on behalf of the RSPCA, lawyer Nicole McEldowney told the court the complaints were in relation to a red cattle-like dog and a neapolitan mastiff called Black Girl.

Hanlon was the person in charge and owner of the animals.

On October 15 last year the RSPCA received information in relation to the welfare of the cattle dog and when an inspector attended the property they could see the dog locked under the house with no access to water.

On October 17, the inspector attended the property again with a council officer to search the property.

The cattle dog was confined to a small area under the house.

There was faeces on the floor and a strong odour and the dog had no accessibility to bedding or enrichment.

The court heard conditions were exactly the same as what they were when the inspector attended just days earlier.

Ms McEldowney said the other dog, Black Girl, was found inside the house with faeces on the floor and no access to water.

Both dogs were described as timid and were seized.

Ms McEldowney said the RSPCA had dealings with other members of Hanlon's family dating back to 2015.

When Hanlon was asked by magistrate Andrew Moloney if she had anything she wanted to tell the court, she declined the opportunity.

Mr Moloney took into account Hanlon's early plea of guilty and her personal circumstances.

He also took into account the fact that at the time of the offences Hanlon was being prosecuted for other RSPCA complaints.

Hanlon was fined $1500, with half of it to go to the RSPCA. She was also ordered to pay a further total of $2319.48 in fees and compensation.

She was banned for owning or buying a pet for five years.