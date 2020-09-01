Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kerissa Illin was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service for five offences including two counts of fraud.
Kerissa Illin was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service for five offences including two counts of fraud.
Crime

Woman blasted for pawning items she stole from lifeline

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
1st Sep 2020 10:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman who pawned stolen electrical items has been blasted by a magistrate for her lack of willpower.

Kerissa Illin, 33, was unemployed when she stole an Xbox and Acer laptop from Lifeline.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard Illin then pawned the items at Cash Converters, receiving $200 for the Xbox and $40 for the laptop.

On May 27 this year Illin was caught driving with stolen number plates she had found.

Illin pleaded guilty to the offences.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The court heard she had similar offences dating back to 2008.

Defence lawyer Helen Armitage told the court her client was on JobSeeker.

"At the time of these offences she was looking for work and was somewhat down on her luck in terms of her finances and money and employment," she said. "(The offences were) opportunity and convenience but silly and wrong."

Magistrate Ross Mack said "opportunity, convenience but lack of willpower".

Mr Mack told Illin she was more valuable to the community when she was working.

He ordered Illin to perform 50 hours of community service. Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Woman blasted for pawning items she stole from lifeline

More Stories

cash converters crime queensland crime stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2000 jobs hinge on miner’s reinvestment in smelter

        Premium Content 2000 jobs hinge on miner’s reinvestment in smelter

        Business Miner Glencore is set to announce a decision soon on the future of its copper smelting and refining operations in North Queensland.

        REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        News Large gatherings banned for next month, no easing at border

        Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        News COVID-crazy video footage of patrons dancing on chairs at a Queensland country...

        Better protections kick in for mine and quarry workers

        Premium Content Better protections kick in for mine and quarry workers

        Health Black lung action: New mine dust limits now in force for industry