Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
News

Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

by Melissa Iaria
14th Feb 2021 1:38 PM

A woman who travelled to the Northern Territory from Victoria has been fined over $5000 for breaking self-quarantine to get take-away.

The 20-year-old woman arrived in the Northern Territory from Victoria on February 11 and was required to self-isolate following the declaration of Melbourne as a COVID-19 hotspot.

However, when police and public health officers checked on the woman on Saturday, she was not at home.

She later arrived at her home in a friend's vehicle, admitting she had travelled to get take-away.

"Her lack of consideration for the community's well being is disappointing," Acting Commander Scott Pollock said.

"At any moment things can change for us in the Northern Territory. People shouldn't become complacent."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the chief health officer's directions is $5,056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

Originally published as Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus crime editors picks quarantine breach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inland rail ‘a dog of a project’: Senator Chisholm

        Premium Content Inland rail ‘a dog of a project’: Senator Chisholm

        News The 1700km inland rail project will end at Brisbane and not extend to Gladstone.

        Top songs to make love to this Valentine’s Day

        Premium Content Top songs to make love to this Valentine’s Day

        News WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: These tunes can help “light your fire” this Valentine’s...

        Eurimbula National Park in QLD’s top five camping destinations

        Premium Content Eurimbula National Park in QLD’s top five camping...

        News “Eurimbula National Park is great for any kind of camping getaway.”

        Council chooses Chinese poles over Boyne Smelters produced

        Premium Content Council chooses Chinese poles over Boyne Smelters produced

        News Council tells business owner it is “too hard” to change the contract to use...