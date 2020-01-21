Woman caught drink driving in Moranbah

A MORANBAH woman, 55, was charged with drink driving on a main road yesterday.

She recorded a positive alcohol reading after she was pulled over for an RBT about 9.13am on Mills Ave.

A further test at the breath analysis section at Moranbah Police Station showed the driver to have an alleged reading of 0.141 per cent BAC.

Constable Dale McIntyre said it was a reminder to drivers that drink driving could have severe consequences.

“This matter serves as a reminder to drivers that driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have tragic consequences,” he said.

“Further to this, police remind drivers that, after consuming a large number of alcoholic drinks, only time will remove the alcohol from your system.

“Sleep, food, water or coffee will not speed up the rate at which alcohol breaks down. Don’t take the chance.

“Losing your licence could cost you your job or crashing your car could be far worse.”

The woman was charged with drink driving and has been issued a notice to appear at the Moranbah Magistrates Court on February 5.

Moranbah Police will continue taking a proactive approach to policing Moranbah’s roads, conducting breath tests anytime, anywhere.