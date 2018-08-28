Report: Woman charged over AFL star's nude video leak

A WOMAN has reportedly been charged over the leak of a naked video involving former AFL star Dane Swan.

According to the Herald Sun, a 20-year-old woman will face court in December after allegedly sending out the footage without the Collingwood premiership winner's consent.

The six-second video, which was shopped to various media outlets and was circulated online in May, showed Swan kissing a woman in bed.

Swan went to police and made a formal complaint - sparking an investigation from Victoria Police's criminal investigation unit.

Swan addressed the scandal by releasing a statement to Channel 9's The Footy Show after being publicly identified as the man in the video in May, soon after Victoria Police revealed it would be investigating the matter.

"I have recently become aware of a video of me being published and circulated on the internet," Swan said. "Contrary to some media reports, the video is not a 'sex tape'.

"Although the video was taken a long time ago, it has been posted and distributed only recently. It was taken and distributed without my consent. The distribution is a gross breach of my privacy.

"As it is illegal to distribute such material online without consent I have reported the matter to the police who are investigating the distribution."

Swan played 258 games for Collingwood before retiring in 2016. The Pies won the flag in 2010 and Swan won the Brownlow Medal in 2011.