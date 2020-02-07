Woman charged over bank bomb threat

Emerald Police have charged a woman over a bomb threat at the ANZ Bank in Emerald.

Emerald Police have charged a woman over a bomb threat at the ANZ Bank in Emerald.

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly making a bomb threat to an Emerald business.

Police charged the 51-year-old Gemfields woman with making a bomb hoax call to the Emerald branch of the ANZ bank.

Staff and clients of the ANZ bank and surrounding businesses were evacuated for about three hours on January 31 after bank staff reported the threat to police.

Streets and footpaths were cleared near the corner of Clermont and Anakie streets as police took precautionary action, and traffic was redirected.

An ANZ spokesman said no staff or customers were physically injured during the incident.

The woman has been given a notice to appear at Emerald Magistrates Court on March 10.