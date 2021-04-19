A Mackay woman has been arrested and charged after she was allegedly caught high-range drink-driving through a residential street at Moranbah.

The 41-year-old Bucasia woman allegedly recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.171 after she was intercepted by police at Lawson Drive about 10.30pm on April 14.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said the woman was pulled over for a random breath-test when she recorded the positive result.

The woman’s driver’s licence was immediately suspended and she has been issued a notice to appear at Moranbah Magistrates Court on May 13.

Sergeant Dyer said driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs could have tragic consequences.

“Driving while intoxicated places yourselves and other road users at serious risk,” he said.

“Don’t take the chance.

“Losing your licence could cost you your job or crashing your car could be far worse.”

Sergeant Dyer said Moranbah Police would continue taking a proactive approach to policing Moranbah’s roads, conducting RBTs anywhere, anytime.

“You can expect to see police officers stopping vehicles and testing drivers for being under the influence of illegal drugs and alcohol at all hours of the day and night,” he said.

“Planning to drink means planning not to drive.”

Originally published as Woman charged with high-range drink-driving at CQ mining town