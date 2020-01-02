Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people have been rushed to hospital with 'significant hand injuries' following a dog attack.
Two people have been rushed to hospital with 'significant hand injuries' following a dog attack.
News

Woman and child seriously injured in dog attack

by KEAGAN ELDER
2nd Jan 2020 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been rushed to hospital with "significant hand injuries" following a dog attack.

A woman aged 46 and a 12-year-old boy were bitten by a bull arab.

It is understood they were trying to break up a dog fight when they were bitten.

Paramedics were called to a private address at Home Hill about 8.45am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The two patients were taken to Ayr Hospital under lights and sirens.

They are being transported to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

dog attack injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        premium_icon Clermont slapped with water restrictions

        News CQ mining town starts 2020 on water restrictions

        Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        premium_icon Nothing could prepare the drought angels for what they’d see

        Weather Angels help Dingo grazier on her drought-stricken property.

        RACE DAY: 50+ photos from the New Year’s Eve races

        premium_icon RACE DAY: 50+ photos from the New Year’s Eve races

        News Hundreds of people saw in the new year at Emerald’s Pioneer Park.

        Police were called to a backyard fire at Dysart

        Police were called to a backyard fire at Dysart

        News Fire fighters were forced to divert resources from a bush fire to a backyard blaze.