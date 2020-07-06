Woman continued drug trafficking stint despite being on bail

Delta Grace Barrett was jailed for a raft of charges, including trafficking and possessing dangerous drugs, at Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday. She continued her drug trade while on bail for drug trafficking between September and November last year.

AN IPSWICH woman sold thousands of dollars' worth of methylamphetamine, some while on bail for drug trafficking charges, a court was told.

Delta Grace Barrett traded in street-level quantities of methylamphetamine but when police arrested her she possessed more than $27,000 in cash.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty at Brisbane Supreme Court to 18 charges, including trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing weapons.

The court was told Barrett and a co-offender primarily trafficked in methylamphetamine between May 27 and July 20 last year.

The co-offender was found with clip seal bags containing methylamphetamine, phones, cash and a key to the Centenary Motor Inn when police stopped him for a licence check in Oxley on July 19.

Police executed a search warrant at the Oxley Inn, locating Barrett with drug utensils and large sums of cash.

Methylamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA were found stashed in the room in freezer bags, jacket pockets, bedside drawers and in Barrett's handbag.

Barrett was placed on bail but was continued to traffic drugs to 32 customers between September 21 and November 14.

Crown Prosecutor Ron Swanwick said Barrett was also involved in a theft from a charity donation area at the Forest Lake Uniting Church, hiring a car from the Hertz Rocklea and not returning it, taking part in a burglary at a Morayfield burger shop and was found with a switchblade when arrested at a Loganholme service station in November last year.

Defence lawyer Debra Wardle said her client had made good use of her time in jail helping out in the kitchen and was assisting with the training of guide dogs.

"She's also on the list to do a number of courses, some about resilience, some about drugs," Ms Wardle said.

"She's trying to re-establish relationships with her mother and brother … it's very early days."

Ms Wardle said the offending occurred in "relatively short snaps of time", which was different to other drug trafficking cases.

Justice Thomas Bradley sentenced Barrett to six years' jail and disqualified her from holding a licence for two years.

She will be eligible for parole on October 3 next year.

