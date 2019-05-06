Menu
Login
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
Crime

Woman crashes car into wall at Tweed Heads

Rick Koenig
by
6th May 2019 1:10 PM

A WOMAN has escaped uninjured after she crashed her car into a wall off Wharf Street in Tweed Heads.

Banora Point Fire and Rescue were called to the scene about 10.48am after the the female driver crashed between Dolphins Hotel and Tweed Ultima Apartments.

It is understood the woman was parked when she accidentally pressed her foot on the accelerator instead of the brake.

 

A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.
A woman has escaped injury after crashing her car into a wall in Tweed Heads.

Firefighter Jamie Bowe said Banora Point firefighters secured the scene and rendered the area safe whilst NSW Ambulance paramedics assisted the woman.

"Please take it easy and be cautious when driving," Mr Bowe said.

editors picks fire and rescue banora point tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Pillars a place of pride

    Pillars a place of pride

    News New memorial erected in honour of our armed forces.

    Wintermoon is back and jam-packed with music

    Wintermoon is back and jam-packed with music

    News The popular music festival is on again.

    Sunflower royalty ready for duty

    Sunflower royalty ready for duty

    News Meet your Sunflower Queen, Princess and Junior Princess.

    Convoy leaves region

    Convoy leaves region

    News People want to move on, says mayor.