Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder and a woman is in a critical condition after she was left clinging to the front of a car moving at high speeds.
A man has been charged with attempted murder and a woman is in a critical condition after she was left clinging to the front of a car moving at high speeds.
Crime

'Attempted murder': Woman critical after clinging to car

23rd Dec 2019 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman clung to the front of a car as it drove through Adelaide before falling off, suffering critical injuries.

A man has now been charged with attempted murder over the bizarre incident as police call for witnesses to come forward.

Just before 6.30pm on Friday a silver Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback with registration WNG809 drove into Larsen Ct, Ottoway.

There was a disturbance between a woman at a property on the road and two men in the car.

As the car left the property it hit the woman and continued driving with her clinging to the front of the vehicle.

The car is believed to have been driven down Larsen Ct, Cleveland Tce, Edward St, Fairlie St, May Tce and Grand Junction Rd.

The woman fell from the car on Grand Junction Rd about 10m from Rosewater Tce.

She suffered critical injuries and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

She was then transferred to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Police investigated the incident and arrested a 27-year-old Angle Park on Saturday.

He was charged with attempted murder and will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by going online.

atttempted murder critical woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime Queensland’s peak sentencing body has released new data that shows which day is more likely for a break and enter.

        Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        premium_icon Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

        News Central Queensland police have been out in full force leading up to Christmas, with...

        More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        premium_icon More homeowners ditch cover over high premiums

        News Number of uninsured homes in North Australia growing

        Keeping the network humming over Christmas

        Keeping the network humming over Christmas

        News Ergon Energy will have teams working around the clock to keep the lights on.