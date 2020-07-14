Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman critical after teen stabbing

by Erin Smith
14th Jul 2020 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD Redcliffe woman is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say the 17-year-old girl attended a home at Reedy St, Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, about 6.25pm on Monday and confronted a 20-year-old woman, who she knew.

During an altercation the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the neck. The teenager then fled the scene.

Witnesses rushed the victim to Redcliffe Hospital - where she is fighting life threatening injuries.

A short time later police arrested a 17-year-old Blackwater girl - she also needed medical attention for an injury to her hand.

Police charged the teen with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Woman critical after teen stabbing

More Stories

redcliffe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to attract long-term medical support to CQ town

        premium_icon Plan to attract long-term medical support to CQ town

        News Businesses gear up to launch the program enticing doctors to make the move out west.

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

        Central Queensland death and funeral notices for mid-July

        News FREE STORY: The Morning Bulletin, Gladstone Observer and Central Queensland News...

        Cool change sweeps across a shivering Central QLD

        premium_icon Cool change sweeps across a shivering Central QLD

        Weather Mercury expected to dip to almost zero degrees overnight for parts of the...

        One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        premium_icon One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

        News One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Queensland overnight. It comes as...