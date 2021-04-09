Woman cuts nails for first time since ’90s

After almost 30 years, Ayanna Williams has finally cut her fingernails.

Williams, from Houston, Texas, snagged the women's world record for the longest fingernails in 2017, when her fingernails measured 576.4cm total.

But, before Williams got them cut over the weekend, she broke her previous record, with her nails measuring a total of 733.55cm, according to Guinness World Records (GWR).

The total length of the fingernails on Williams' right hand measured 338.5cm, while the fingernails on her left hand measured 395.05cm, Fox News reports.

The nails will be put on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida, opening on Friday.

RELATED: 'World's strongest baby' stands at just eight weeks old

Woman cuts fingernails for first time since the ’90s. Picture: GuinnessWorldRecords/Ripleys

"It's gonna be awesome," Ms Williams told GWR. "It's going to be like a wax of myself even though it's just my nails.

"I can't wait to see that, for real. I'm going to be grinning from ear to ear. Just really think about it, it's amazing.

"It's history for my kids and my grandkids. It's very exciting," she added.

She was first named the woman with the Longest Fingernails by Guinness World Records in 2017. Picture: Kevin Scott Ramos/GuinnessWorldRecords

Long nails came with many difficulties

Ms Williams explained living with her record-breaking talons had come with its difficulties.

"With my movements I have to be very, very careful," she told GWR ahead of her nail cutting.

"So usually in my mind I'm already preparing for the next step that I have to do to make sure that I don't hurt myself with my nails - or break them.

"I'm excited about cutting my nails because I'm looking forward to new beginnings."

Painting her nails was also a huge task before she got them cut.

A dermatologist cut the nails using an electric rotary tool. Picture: GuinnessWorldRecords/Ripleys

According to GWR, it took several days and three to four bottles of nail polish. In 2017, when she was first named the woman with the longest fingernails, it took two bottles of nail polish and 20 hours.

"I've been growing my nails for a few decades now," Williams told GWR. "I'm so, so ready for a new life. I know I'm going to miss them, but it's just about that time - it's time for them to go."

Ayanna does plan to grow her nails again, although maybe not to the record-breaking level they were before.



The nails will first be on display at @Ripleys Believe It Or Not! in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/dvxehl9zMr — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 7, 2021

Ms Williams got her fingernails cut at Trinity Vista Dermatology in Fort Worth, Texas, by Dr Allison Readinger who performed the procedure using an electric rotary tool.

She said she immediately felt relief in her thumb and knuckles after her nails were cut.

"With or without my nails, I will still be the queen," she said. "My nails don't make me, I make my nails."

Surprisingly she revealed she's planning on growing out her nails again - just not quite as long as her record.

Although Ms Williams already held the current women's record for the world's longest fingernails, the record-holder for the woman with the world's longest fingernails ever is still Lee Redmond, whose fingernails reached 864.87cm long in February 2008, according to GWR.

Ms Redmond lost her extremely long nails in 2009 after a car accident in Spain.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Woman cuts nails for first time since '90s