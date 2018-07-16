Menu
Login
Court, jury, trial, courthouse, justice, Brisbane Court, Brisbane Supreme Court, Brisbane District Court, Queensland Court of Appeal
Court, jury, trial, courthouse, justice, Brisbane Court, Brisbane Supreme Court, Brisbane District Court, Queensland Court of Appeal John Weekes
Crime

Woman denies murdering partner, admits to interfering with corpse

John Weekes
by
16th Jul 2018 11:35 AM

LINDY Yvonne Williams has pleaded guilty to interfering with her partner George Gerbic's corpse but not guilty to murdering him.

Ms Williams's murder trial started at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday morning.

She's accused of killing Mr Gerbic at Tanawha or elsewhere in Queensland in September 2013.

Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller said the Crown expected to call 60 witnesses, many of them from Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Justice Peter Flanagan told jurors the trial was expected to last 12 to 13 days.

Jurors heard Ms Williams was also known as Lindy Yvonne Wilson and Lindy Yvonne Seal. -NewsRegional
 

editors picks interfering with a corpse murder qps trial

Top Stories

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News An Emerald local is raising awareness around the region on the importance of donating blood.

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    News Come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend.

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Local Partners