Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and emergency services responding to a report of a person struck by a vehicle on Montrose Road. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Police and emergency services responding to a report of a person struck by a vehicle on Montrose Road. Picture: Zak Simmonds
News

Woman dies after being struck by car

by MERCURY
7th May 2020 8:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 62-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle at Montrose on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement early this morning, police said the woman, a Chinese national, was walking in an easterly direction on the side of Montrose Rd with her husband when she was struck by an eastbound silver Holden Vectra hatch.

Police said the crash occurred after the driver, a 41-year-old Montrose man, lost control of his car on a closed right-hand bend and crossed to the wrong side of the road.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, while the driver and his passenger were uninjured in the crash. The driver was taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police, Ambulance Tasmania, TFS and SES all attended the scene. Montrose Rd was closed for several hours while Police Forensic and Crash Investigation Services personnel investigated the scene.

Police said initial investigations indicated excessive speed was a contributing factor in the cause of the crash. The use of alcohol or drugs are not suspected. The cause of the crash continues to be investigated.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or the pedestrians prior to the crash is asked to contact Acting Sergeant Adam Hall at Southern Crash Investigation Services on 6230 2111 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.

.

Originally published as Woman dies after being struck by car

More Stories

crash fatality police tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Seasonal workers flock to fruit farms for harvest

        premium_icon Seasonal workers flock to fruit farms for harvest

        News Strict guidelines have been put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the region.

        Pandemic pay rise rejected by council

        premium_icon Pandemic pay rise rejected by council

        Council News Councillors have turned down a pay increase in solidarity with Isaac region...

        Leaving Jackson headed to Mackay

        premium_icon Leaving Jackson headed to Mackay

        Art & Theatre It’s a musical legend as famous as the man in black himself, and now it is coming...

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        Politics Coronavirus: Scott Morrison takes your questions in live Q&A